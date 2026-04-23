BridgeBio Announces Positive Preclinical Data For BBO-11818 In Targeting KRAS-Mutant Tumors

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc. (BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday presented promising preclinical data on BBO-11818, a drug developed for the treatment of KRAS-mutant cancers, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

BBO-11818 is a selective, orally bioavailable, non-covalent inhibitor that targets mutant KRAS in both the ON (active GTP-bound) and OFF (non-active GDP-bound) states.

In preclinical testing, BBO-11818 showed inhibition of ERK phosphorylation and proliferation in KRAS-dependent cell lines in vitro. The drug was effective when combined in vivo with BBO-10203 and Cetuximab in KRAS-mutant CDX and PDX models. Additionally, BBO-11818 in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment showed strong tumor regression and the induction of an adaptive immune response.

BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KONQUER-101 trial.

BBOT has traded between $8.08 and $14.87 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $8.87, down 6.24%. In premarket trading, the stock is trading at $8.57, down 3.38%.

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