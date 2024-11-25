News & Insights

Bridge SaaS Ltd. Resolutions Passed at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 11:51 pm EST

Bridge SaaS Ltd. (AU:BGE) has released an update.

Bridge SaaS Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions, including director elections and share placements, being carried by a significant majority. The company, known for its SaaS-based CRM solutions, continues to solidify its position in the employment and NDIS sectors, managing over 1 million client records. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Bridge’s strategic direction and governance.

