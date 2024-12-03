Bridge SaaS Clarifies Stock Price Surge Amid ASX Inquiry

Bridge SaaS Ltd. (AU:BGE) has released an update.
Bridge SaaS Limited has responded to a query from the ASX regarding a notable rise in its stock price and trading volume, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent market activity. The company confirms its compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and assures that all responses have been authorized by an appropriate officer. Investors should note the company’s transparency in addressing the ASX’s concerns.
