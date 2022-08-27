Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 4.3% Yield

It looks like Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Bridge Investment Group Holdings' shares on or after the 1st of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.71 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bridge Investment Group Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of $16.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Bridge Investment Group Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bridge Investment Group Holdings paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:BRDG Historic Dividend August 27th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time.

We'd also point out that Bridge Investment Group Holdings issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Bridge Investment Group Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Bridge Investment Group Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Bridge Investment Group Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bridge Investment Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

