BRIDGE INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $BRDG Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGE INVESTMENT ($BRDG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $81,960,000, missing estimates of $82,161,000 by $-201,000.

BRIDGE INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

BRIDGE INVESTMENT insiders have traded $BRDG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RANDOLPH MORSE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 137,148 shares for an estimated $1,128,100 .

. JONATHAN SLAGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,490 shares for an estimated $283,694 .

. DEAN ALLARA (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,571 shares for an estimated $259,684 .

. ADAM O'FARRELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,129 shares for an estimated $165,569 .

. KATHERINE ELSNAB (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $76,562 .

. GARRETT BEHLING (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,211 shares for an estimated $18,186.

BRIDGE INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGE INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

