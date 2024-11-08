News & Insights

Bridge Investment downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

November 08, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridge Investment (BRDG) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $11, down from $14. The firm says a cyclical recovery in real estate may take longer to materialize into Bridge’s fundraising and earnings reacceleration. It now sees a wider risk/reward skew for the shares with risks to prolonged earnings recovery post the sharp rise in 10-year yields and U.S. election results. The analyst cut earnings estimates, seeing a slower than expected earnings recovery with reduced transaction fees and higher expenses that pressure near-term earnings.

