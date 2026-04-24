Bridge Generations Loads Up on International Bond ETF With $2.5 Million Buy

Key Points

Bridge Generations Wealth Management added 47,823 shares of DFGX during Q1 2026, an estimated $2.5 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

This buy brought Bridge Generations' total stake to 108,165 shares valued at $5.7 million (as of the most recent 13F filing).

The purchase represented 1.45% of Bridge Generations' total 13F assets under management (AUM), and DFGX now accounts for 3.25% of the fund's AUM.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought 47,823 additional shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.5 million based on the average closing price for the quarter.

What else to know

DFGX now sits at 3.25% of Bridge Generations' 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026 -- outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: DFAC: $30.2 million (17.3% of AUM) NYSE: DFAT: $19.4 million (11.1% of AUM) NYSE: SPTI: $18.9 million (10.9% of AUM) NYSE: MUB: $13.2 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: DFGR: $9.6 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, shares were trading at $52.81, up about 3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 27 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.5 billion Dividend yield 2.8% Expense ratio 0.20% 1-Year Price Change 3.04%

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) provides diversified exposure to non-US fixed income securities.

Targets broad foreign debt exposure across government bonds, supranational organizations (entities like the World Bank or International Monetary Fund that operate across multiple countries), corporate debt, bank instruments, and short-term money market instruments -- all outside the U.S.

Structured as a rules-based ETF with a transparent, systematic approach to global fixed income.

What this transaction means for investors

Bridge Generations' decision to nearly double its DFGX position -- from 60,342 shares to 108,165 shares during Q1 -- looks like a meaningful vote of confidence in international fixed income at a time when many US-centric investors remain laser-focused on domestic equities.

With the S&P 500 continuing to outpace global bond benchmarks by a wide margin, adding exposure to foreign debt securities might look counterintuitive. But for a diversified wealth manager like Bridge Generations, moves like this often reflect a longer-term view: international bonds can provide ballast in a portfolio, dampening volatility and adding income when equity markets get choppy.

DFGX's 2.8% dividend yield is a tangible draw for income-oriented investors, and the fund's broad mandate -- spanning government bonds, corporate debt, and supranational issuers across developed and emerging markets -- means it's not a narrow bet on any single country or sector.

DFGX's 0.20% expense ratio is worth a mention here, too. It's not the cheapest option in the category -- straightforward passive trackers like the Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) charge as little as 0.07% -- but DFGX isn't trying to be a plain-vanilla index fund. Dimensional applies a rules-based, factor-informed approach to portfolio construction, which sits somewhere between passive indexing and active management. For that added layer of methodology, 0.20% seems reasonable, and well below what a comparable actively managed international bond fund would typically charge.

For everyday investors, this kind of institutional accumulation in a low-cost, diversified international bond ETF is a useful reminder that global fixed income can play a meaningful role in a well-rounded portfolio -- even if it rarely makes the headlines.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.