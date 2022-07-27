Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling - reports

July 27 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnieper river after it came under fire from U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), according to Interfax and TASS reports on Wednesday.

The Antonovsky bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration, told Interfax.

Separately, TASS quoted the official saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the southern region from Russia could potentially benefit from the destruction of the bridge.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

