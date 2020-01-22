Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Dividends
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDGE was $32.72, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.25 and a 28.46% increase over the 52 week low of $25.47.

BDGE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BDGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports BDGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.38%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

