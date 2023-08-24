News & Insights

World Markets

BRICS set to invite Saudi Arabia to join - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

August 24, 2023 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Major emerging market nations are preparing to invite Saudi Arabia to join BRICS, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, which would be the first expansion since 2010, the report said.

Egypt is another nation being invited to join, along with others in the Middle East, the report added.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.