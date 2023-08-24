BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to be new members

Adds context paragraphs 2-3

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The BRICS group of nations has decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

The debate over expanding the BRICS bloc,comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has topped the agenda at a three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday.

While all BRICS members have publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Carien du Plessis and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.