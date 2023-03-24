US Markets

BRICS bank NDB elects former Brazil leader Rousseff as president

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 24, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, said on Friday that its board of governors unanimously elected former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as its new president.

Rousseff, who ran Brazil from 2011 until being impeached in 2016 during a harsh recession, will replace Marcos Troyjo and complete Brazil's term in the rotating presidency of the NDB until July 6, 2025.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.