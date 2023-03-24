BRICS bank NDB elects former Brazil leader Rousseff as president

March 24 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, said on Friday that its board of governors unanimously elected former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as its new president.

Rousseff, who ran Brazil from 2011 until being impeached in 2016 during a harsh recession, will replace Marcos Troyjo and complete Brazil's term in the rotating presidency of the NDB until July 6, 2025.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.