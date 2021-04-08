World Markets

BRICS bank grants South Africa second $1 bln COVID-19 loan

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The New Development Bank of the BRICS group of nations has approved a second $1 billion loan to South Africa's government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said on Thursday.

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank of the BRICS group of nations has approved a second $1 billion loan to South Africa's government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said on Thursday.

South Africa's public finances were in bad shape before COVID-19 struck and have deteriorated since, as it has recorded the most coronavirus cases on the continent and imposed a strict lockdown that shuttered much of its economy.

"The loan will support the Government of South Africa in its efforts to contain the economic fallout of the pandemic and start economic recovery," the bank said in a statement.

Last year, the NDB provided Africa's most industrialised economy with a $1 billion loan to cushion the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

South Africa's 2021 budget presented in February forecast a record deficit of 14% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ended in March.

BRICS member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa set up the NDB to mobilise funds for infrastructure and development projects in their own countries and other developing nations.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alison Williams)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular