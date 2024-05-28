News & Insights

Brickworks Ltd Set for Investor Presentations

May 28, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Limited has announced its upcoming investor presentations, scheduled for the Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference and another session with Morgans. These events aim to engage and inform current and potential investors about the company’s performance and prospects. The presentations, endorsed by the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, will provide valuable insights into Brickworks’ strategic direction.

