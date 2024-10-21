Brickworks Ltd Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 19, 2024, providing shareholders an opportunity to attend in person and participate in discussions. This meeting will be held in Sydney and offers a platform for shareholders to submit questions and engage with company executives. This is a significant event for investors as it provides insights into the company’s strategies and future outlook.

