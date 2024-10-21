News & Insights

Stocks

Brickworks Ltd Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 19, 2024, providing shareholders an opportunity to attend in person and participate in discussions. This meeting will be held in Sydney and offers a platform for shareholders to submit questions and engage with company executives. This is a significant event for investors as it provides insights into the company’s strategies and future outlook.

For further insights into AU:BKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRKWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.