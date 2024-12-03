Brickworks Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Ltd has announced the issuance of 57,608 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, which are subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with company growth, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

