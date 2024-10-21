Brickworks Ltd Adjusts Stake in Capitol Health

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capitol Health Limited as of October 17, 2024. This change is linked to Brickworks’ 25.7% shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company, which influenced its interest in Capitol Health’s securities. The shift reflects a strategic adjustment in Brickworks’ investment portfolio, potentially impacting its market dynamics.

