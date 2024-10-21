Brickworks Limited Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Investors and stakeholders can gain insights into Brickworks’ strategies for reducing carbon footprint and enhancing eco-friendly operations.

