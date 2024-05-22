Brickability Group Stake Adjusted by Octopus Investments

Brickability Group PLC (GB:BRCK) has released an update.

Brickability Group PLC has announced that Octopus Investments Limited has changed its stake in the company, with voting rights now totaling 15.93% after crossing the threshold on May 21, 2024. The notification, filed on May 22, indicates a decrease from the previous notification’s voting rights of 16.93%.

