Brickability Group Stake Adjusted by Octopus Investments

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Brickability Group PLC (GB:BRCK) has released an update.

Brickability Group PLC has announced that Octopus Investments Limited has changed its stake in the company, with voting rights now totaling 15.93% after crossing the threshold on May 21, 2024. The notification, filed on May 22, indicates a decrease from the previous notification’s voting rights of 16.93%.

