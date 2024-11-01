News & Insights

Stocks

Brickability Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brickability Group PLC (GB:BRCK) has released an update.

Brickability Group PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, amounting to 320,743,516 ordinary shares. This update is crucial for shareholders to calculate their stakes and potential changes in interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company continues to thrive as a major player in the UK construction industry with a robust and agile business model.

For further insights into GB:BRCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.