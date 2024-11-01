Brickability Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Brickability Group PLC (GB:BRCK) has released an update.

Brickability Group PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, amounting to 320,743,516 ordinary shares. This update is crucial for shareholders to calculate their stakes and potential changes in interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company continues to thrive as a major player in the UK construction industry with a robust and agile business model.

