Brick maker Ibstock refocuses on growth as housing market recovers

April 22 (Reuters) - Ibstock IBST.L said on Thursday that it plans to spend 60 million pounds ($83.55 million) to ramp up brick capacity in two of its sites, as demand for the building material surged thanks to a recovery in the UK housing market.

"With the market outlook now clearer, we are refocusing on growth," Chief Executive Joe Hudson said.

($1 = 0.7181 pounds)

