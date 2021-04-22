Brick maker Ibstock refocuses on growth as housing market recovers

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

Ibstock said on Thursday that it plans to spend 60 million pounds ($83.55 million) to ramp up brick capacity in two of its sites, as demand for the building material surged thanks to a recovery in the UK housing market.

"With the market outlook now clearer, we are refocusing on growth," Chief Executive Joe Hudson said.

