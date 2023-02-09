Briar Hall Management Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Fintel reports that Briar Hall Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.35MM shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 25.83MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.49% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illinois Tool Works is $216.64. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $271.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.49% from its latest reported closing price of $236.74.

The projected annual revenue for Illinois Tool Works is $15,905MM, a decrease of 0.17%. The projected annual EPS is $9.42, a decrease of 3.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illinois Tool Works. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITW is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 271,076K shares. The put/call ratio of ITW is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 21,030K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 12,968K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,325K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,560K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,496K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,472K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Illinois Tool Works Declares $1.31 Dividend

On October 28, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share ($5.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.31 per share.

At the current share price of $236.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Illinois Tool Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.