Brian's Big Idea: Three AI Stocks And The Zacks Rank

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is AI stocks and the Zacks Rank . We are into the earnings season we could start to see the real impact of the companies that have started to implement AI solutions.

First up is BigBear.ai BBAI which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and sports an F for Value and a B for Growth. The company has a market capitalization of $2B and is very liquid. Brian reviews the recent earnings and the estimate revisions and why this stock is a Hold. The price action in this stock is pretty volatile so investors need to adjust the for the risk associated with that.

Next up is Nebius Group NBIS which is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and it has a F for Value and an A for Growth. With a market capitalization of just over $12.5B this is a lot bigger than we are used to seeing in the Home Run Investor portfolio, but still a good candidate for inclusion. Brian highlights that this stock is expected to see the topline grow 401% this year and another 155% next year. The company isn’t earning money yet and a negative earnings revision of 10 cents over the last 60 days have this stock as a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Despite all of that, Brian is closely tracking this stock.

Finally we look at Nvidia NVDA which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) that has a D for Value and an A for Growth. This stock is the main driver of the AI buildout as their chips are what is making it all possible. There has been some recent good news from the chip maker in that they are going to be allowed to sell certain chips to China. We are also looking forward to a deal with the Middle East countries coming soon and that could be a big catalyst for the stock.

Finally we look Technology Innovators, a service run by Andrew Rocco. Andrew is very active with his portfolio and has several big winners on the books. At the time this video was filmed, Andrew was booking two gains of 14% and 20%+ and both were positions taken within the last few weeks. This portfolio is among the most active at Zacks and that makes it one of the most widely followed.

