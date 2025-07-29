Brian's Big Idea: Three AI Stocks And ETF Investor

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is stocks that have reported earnings and taking some risk out of the equation. We take a look at two different stocks that have reported and one that is coming up soon.

First up is Celestica CLS which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports an C for Value and a B for Growth. The company has a market capitalization of $20B and is very liquid. Brian notes that the stock was up some 18% following a beat and raise quarter in the session following the report. He takes a quick look at the growth profile as well.

Next up is Whirlpool WHR which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it has a B for Value and an F for Growth. With a market capitalization of just over $5.4B this is a lot smaller than CLS. Brian shares some anecdotal stories about appliance prices and notes that this stock has been trending lower for a few years now. This stock was called tariff proof by some as WHR makes and sells almost all of their products domestically. That doesn't mean much now as the company disappointed on the bottom line.

Finally we look at Wayfair W which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a D for Value and an B for Growth. This company is slated to report earnings before the open on 8/4 so a quick decision has to be made. The Earnings ESP of 5.4% suggests a beat is in store and the chart looks good to Brian. At the same time, it is impossible to know where guidance is going to come in and that makes all the difference.

Finally we look ETF Investor, a service run by Neena Mishra. Neena has a great portfolio of a few dozen ETFs across numerous industries and everyone of them is in the green. She employs the tried and true method of buying and holding for the long term. Neena added SOXX to the portfolio back in 2016 and is up 557% on the position. She has dozens of other winners on the books as well and delivers a weekly commentary on the broader market.

Be sure to take a look at ETF Investor and its manager Neena Mishra.

