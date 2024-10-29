Brian's Big Idea On Technology Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and today he is looking at three tech stocks.

Brian starts out with Blackberry BB a stock that used to be a world wide phenomenon before there was an iPhone or an Android. The company has moved on to focus on the connected car and that could be a big thing in the coming years. Brian notes that this is certainly a candidate for his Stocks Under $10 service that looks for low priced stocks with big potential.

Docusign DOCU is seeing a big move in the stock price following a recent beat. Many investors believe that with the Fed lowering interest rates that there will be a significant uptick in home purchases and there are plenty of documents to sign digitally when buying a home. The business has expanded far beyond home purchase documents, as everything that requires a signature can now be done digitally and that is the preferred method for many consumers.

Yext YEXT is all above customer acquisition and Brian denotes that this stock is much smaller with a market capitalization of just over $900M. Importantly he notes that following the recent earnings print the stock soared and then went on a “post earnings drift” higher. He explains that and a lot more in the video.

Finally, Brian highlights the Zacks Technology Innovators service which is run by Andrew Rocco. Andrew is based in Miami and he is in touch with all the broad concepts in the tech space. In the service Andrew selects the best tech stocks to trade as well as the ones he believes are the best buy and hold names. He gives percentage weightings for each selection along with his thesis behind the investment or trade. Earlier in the year, Andrew closed out a trade on NVDA for a 147% gain on a position that was held for 9 months. He also posted a 121% winner on SMCI, a position that he held for only 3 months. Annualized out, those are some very big wins.

Be sure to check out Andrew Rocco’s Technology Innovators service at Zacks.com

