Brian's Big Idea: A Space Stock Discussion And A Popular Service at Zacks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is a quick look at a space stock and Tesla. Brian then focus on another Irishman at Zacks, Jermey Mullin. Some good natured digs at the editor of the Counterstrike portfolio come from a deep seeded respect for the excellent trader that Jeremy .

First up is Starfighers Space FJET doesn’t have a Zacks Rank just yet and Brian discusses why that is the case and what needs to happen for a stock to get a Zacks Rank. Brian met with company management last year and one of their venture backers Fortuna Investments and continues to follow this start up.

Next up is Tesla TSLA which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it has an F for Value and a C for Growth. Brian brings this stock up because he likes the long term play as he is banking on the success of robo taxis and the Optimus robot. The editor of the Counterstrike portfolio has a different take and is short the stock via an ETF.

Brian then closes out the video talking about Jeremy Mullin and pokes a little fun at him and hints at a long lost brother that has a similar name. It is all in jest on this St Patrick’s Day – some good natured Irish humor between two Irishmen.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.