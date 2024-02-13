Brian's Big Idea on Low Priced Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he is taking a look at low priced stocks. He starts off his video with a tribute to Toby Keith who recently passed away with his song “I Wanna Talk About Me.” Brian is the manager of the Stocks Under $10 service at Zacks Investment Research which looks for low priced stocks with big potential.

Brian speaks to the idea of a stock that is priced under $10 usually that way for a reason. Still investors love a bargain and when they see a single digit stock it often conjures up the dreams of that stock turning into double and even triple digits. Brian notes that the best way to invest in low priced stocks is look for those that have a good Zacks Rank which implies a positive movement in earnings estimate revisions.

Research SolutionsRSSS is a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an F for the value score and an A for the growth score. This stock would fit in Brian's Zacks Rank Buy videos as it has a strong growth score and a weak value score which is something that he tends to look for. Value investors and growth investors inherently look for different things so when there is a big divergence in the style scores you know you are on the right path.

A few years ago Brian was in Los Angeles and met with company management of Research Solutions RSSS and talked about how they have a unique way to search for special documents. He reviews the earnings history estimate revisions and talks about how this company is seeing solid growth.

The next stock we look at is Enviri Corporation NVRI which is also a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy). This stock has an A for value and an F for growth, but Brian still likes this stock. The company is in the waste removal business something that is more or less recession proof but should show slow and steady growth.

Finally Brian looks at Carrols Restaurant Group TAST which was in his Stocks Under $10 portfolio. The company was recently acquired and subscribers captured a gain of 26.7% in just two months. Brian shows a clear cut signal of how to see when a company has been acquired by the chart. He notes that the price will remain horizontal for an extended period of time.

Stocks Under $10 is a pay for service that Brian manages at Zacks Investment Research. Brian leverages the Zacks Rank and his years of experience to find the best low priced stocks with great potential. Over the last few years Brian has posted some huge wins including a 995% gain in Cassava Science SAVA, a 475% gain in Digital Turbine APPS and a 393% gain in Maxar Technologies to name a few. From that short list of big gains investors can tell that Brian knows when to sell the stock as much as when to buy a stock.

