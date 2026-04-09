Brian's Big Idea: New Age Nuclear Stocks And A Popular Service at Zacks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is a quick look at a few new age nuclear stocks. With demands for electricity rising due to data center expansion, Brian has selected three SMR (small module reactor) stocks to take a look at.

First up is Oklo OKLO which was among the first of these new age nuclear stocks. This one got a lot of attention thanks to the involvement of Sam Altman, who is among the founder of OpenAI and their breakthrough product ChatGPT. Altman understood that the need for more compute power would drive up the demand for electricity and he played a role in the creation of OKLO

Next up Is NuScale Power SMR which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it has an F for Value and an F for Growth. Brian brings this stock up because the ticker falls right in like with what we are talking about, SMR’s. Brian notes the chart for this stock closely follows that of OKLO.

Finally we look at Eagle Nuclear Energy NUCL. This stock doesn’t have a Zacks Rank just yet but Brian believes that it will be coming soon and this stock deserves to be on your radar screen. The big reason why this $216M market cap company deservers your attention is due to the fact that they have merged with a mining company that is sitting on many tons of Uranium and they will basically have a closed end on their supply chain. Once these stocks start producing, which could be a few years away, NUCL looks to be one that could soar.

Brian closes the video with a look at Alternative Energy Innovators which is run by Ben Rains. Ben is certainly more into the buy and hold strategy and with a bunch of big winners in his portfolio it is easy to see why this service has the following it does. Brian notes that the list of big winners denotes the increased demand for power over the last couple years and investors continue to chase stocks in the space.

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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