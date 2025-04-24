Brian's Big Idea: Earnings

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and his big idea this week is earnings. We are into the earnings season and normally that would drive all the headlines but the tariff talk and tariff tantrum have investors terrified. While there is an overall feeling of risk off to this market the potential for all that money on the sidelines to move back in is pretty substantial.

Brian takes a deep look at the Zacks website in regards to earnings. He walks us through the earnings page, the earnings calendar, the earnings releases and of course the Earnings ESP.

Throughout the video Brian scrolls over several different ticker symbols and he is able to see what the Zacks Rank is for each and every one of them. Because the Zacks Rank is the foundation of everything that we do at Zacks Investment Research, Brian is always looking for stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Those strong ranks will tell an investor right away if earnings estimates have been trending higher or lower.

Finally we look Surprise Trader, a service run by David Bartosiak. David has been tasked with leveraging the Zacks Rank to help find the best stocks with the strongest potential to beat earnings. Zacks has developed a formula to help with this called Earnings ESP and David leverages it against the Zacks Rank to help his stock selection. This trading portfolio is very active during earnings season, so don’t delay in checking it out.

