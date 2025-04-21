Brian Silver Appointed Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion

Brian Silver joins TransUnion as EVP of Marketing Solutions, focusing on innovative data-driven marketing strategies with TruAudience products.

Quiver AI Summary

Brian Silver has joined TransUnion as the Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions, effective April 7, 2025. Reporting to Chief Global Solutions Officer Mohamed Abdelsadek, Silver will lead the development of TransUnion’s TruAudience® products, which focus on privacy-first marketing solutions like identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting, and analytics. Abdelsadek emphasized Silver's expertise as vital for advancing TruAudience’s innovative capabilities in a privacy-centric marketing landscape. Silver, who previously held senior roles at Oracle Advertising, LiveIntent, Verizon Media, and Yahoo!, expressed his enthusiasm for guiding the TruAudience team in addressing identity and measurement challenges for clients. TransUnion, a global information and insights company, aims to empower consumers and businesses with reliable data solutions that foster economic opportunity and confidence in transactions.

Potential Positives

Brian Silver's appointment as Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions positions TransUnion for enhanced leadership and innovation in its TruAudience® products, supporting the company's growth strategy.

The focus on privacy-first identity resolution and data-driven marketing in TruAudience aligns with current market demands, showcasing TransUnion's commitment to adapting to evolving challenges in the marketing landscape.

Brian Silver's extensive experience in identity-based digital marketing from reputable companies like Oracle and Verizon Media is likely to bring valuable insights and strategies to TransUnion's marketing solutions.

The announcement reinforces TransUnion's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and supporting clients in achieving their goals, potentially leading to increased business growth and stakeholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of specific strategies or actionable steps that Brian Silver plans to implement, which may raise concerns about the clarity of the company's direction in a competitive market.

FAQ

Who is Brian Silver and what is his role at TransUnion?

Brian Silver is the Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion, effective April 7, 2025.

What is TruAudience and how does it benefit marketers?

TruAudience is a suite of data-driven marketing solutions that offers identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting, and advanced analytics.

Who does Brian Silver report to at TransUnion?

Brian Silver reports to Mohamed Abdelsadek, the Chief Global Solutions Officer of TransUnion.

What is the significance of the OneTru platform for TransUnion?

The OneTru platform powers TruAudience, enhancing its potential for innovation in identity resolution and audience targeting.

What prior experience does Brian Silver bring to TransUnion?

Brian Silver has over 25 years of experience in identity-based digital marketing, previously serving at Oracle Advertising, LiveIntent, and Verizon Media.

Full Release



CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Silver joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions, effective April 7, 2025. He reports to the newly appointed Chief Global Solutions Officer, Mohamed Abdelsadek.





As Executive Vice President, Silver will drive the vision, strategy and innovation behind TransUnion’s TruAudience® products. TruAudience enables data-driven marketing and measurement with a suite of privacy-first identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting and advanced analytics solutions.





“TruAudience is a leading solution suite for marketing, powered by TransUnion’s OneTru platform—giving it amazing potential for continuing innovation,” said Abdelsadek. “Brian’s deep knowledge and experience are essential in steering that innovation to address the evolving challenges marketers face in identifying audiences and measuring campaigns in a privacy-focused environment.”





Matt Spiegel, EVP of TruAudience Growth Strategy, added, “Brian is an amazing addition for TransUnion. I look forward to working closely with him, Mohamed, and the market-facing teams to drive growth of the TruAudience portfolio.”





Silver joins TransUnion from Oracle Advertising, where he served as Global Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Over the past 25 years, Silver has established himself as a leader in identity-based digital marketing. His past roles include serving as President at LiveIntents; Vice President, Global Revenue Operations at Verizon Media; and Vice President, Global Business Planning and Operations, Communications Products, at Yahoo!.





“I am thrilled to join TransUnion and lead the TruAudience team in driving forward our vision and strategy,” said Silver. “With the power of TransUnion’s OneTru platform, we are uniquely positioned to solve for the identity resolution, audience discovery, and measurement challenges required to deliver effective marketing. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients achieve their goals and drive business growth for TransUnion."







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



http://www.transunion.com/business

















Contact







Dave Blumberg













TransUnion











E-mail







david.blumberg@transunion.com











Telephone







312-972-6646







