Brian Marley Is The Independent Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) And They Just Picked Up 28% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Brian Marley, recently paid US$39.46 per share to buy US$395k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 28%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Academy Sports and Outdoors

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, William Ennis, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$42.35 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$40.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ASO Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Insider Ownership of Academy Sports and Outdoors

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders own 6.0% of the company, currently worth about US$212m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Academy Sports and Outdoors Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Academy Sports and Outdoors you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

