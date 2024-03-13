News & Insights

Brian Leni: Gold Stocks Now the "Most Glaring" Bull Market Opportunity

March 13, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, shared his thoughts on sentiment in the resource sector, saying it's probably the worst he's ever seen. In his view, that's an indication that a turnaround is on the way.

"I think we've got to be near a bottom," he told the Investing News Network (INN) on the sidelines of this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

In the near term, Leni believes gold stocks present the "most glaring opportunity" for a bull market.

"The debt's rising, you have problems in Europe and the Middle East ... so I think there's every reason to think that the gold price and the silver price are going to stay in this range," he explained.

In terms of where he's focusing, Leni said he's moved a lot of money into prospect generators and hybrid prospect generators. In the hybrid model, a company with five projects might option four out and keep one for itself.

He mentioned Aurion Resources (TSXV:AU,OTCQX:AIRRF) in Finland as a stock he's interested in.

"They've been drilling their own property there, but it looks like the value right now that's going to catch the market's attention is actually in their joint venture project, Helmi, with B2Gold (TSX:BTO,NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)," he said.

Watch the interview for more from Leni on precious metals, as well as copper, nickel and oil and gas. You can also click here for INN's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

