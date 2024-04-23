Brian Big Idea On Technical Analysis

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research I tend to focus on the fundamentals. Specifically I look for stocks that have good growth and increasing margins and often times that combination will turn into higher earnings. I do recognize the fact that technical analysis can be a very helpful tool to those that understand it well. It can help you set defined entry and exit points which often tend to be the hardest decisions that you make when buying or selling a stock.

Biotechs are one area that investors and traders alike will find technical analysis very useful. The end idea is that these stocks don't provide data all that regularly, so understanding the chart can be very beneficial. With that in mind, I take a quick look at Viking Therapeutics VKTX which is a biotech that has a weight loss drug that is competing with ozempic. Early indications suggest that Viking Therapeutics VKTX outperforms some of its competitors and there is also talk of a potential buyout.

Bitcoin is another space that can benefit investors by knowing when and where to be buying or selling. Coinbase COIN is the stock that I take a look at for this example. Bitcoin there are few fundamentals to truly follow so technical analysis in this space makes a lot of sense.

Finally I take a look at Nvidia NVDA Which happens to be the favorite stock of Kevin cook. Kevin runs the TAZR portfolio at zach's where he leverages his experience in technical analysis and applies it to stocks that have a solid Zacks rank. This gives him an excellent opportunity at outperforming the market by utilizing these two skills.

Kevin originally added shares of NVDA to the portfolio back when they traded at $125, so he is sitting on a massive gain of more than 550%. While there is a lot of fundamental information in the semiconductor space sometimes investors find themselves caught in the “analysis paralysis” and unable to make a timely decision on when to buy and when to sell. Kevin Cook cuts through that for you with timely recommendations in his newsletter that goes out every evening.

