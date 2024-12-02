News & Insights

BriaCell’s Phase 3 Study Progresses in Cancer Fight

December 02, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

December 02, 2024

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has received approval from the Data Safety Monitoring Board to continue its Phase 3 study of a novel immunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, a promising development under FDA Fast Track Designation. The study’s continuation without protocol modifications marks a significant step forward for the company’s innovative cancer treatment.

