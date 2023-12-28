BriaCell's Bria-IMT Regimen Shows 71% Intracranial ORR In Breast Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCT.TO), Thursday reported 71% intracranial objective response rate (iORR) in advanced breast cancer patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) metastases and treated with BriaCell's Bria-IMT regimen.

iORR is defined as the percentage of patients who achieve either a complete response or partial response (volume reduction of 30% or more) in intracranial tumors.

"We have accumulated positive clinical responses in five patients with intracranial metastases, which generally are extremely difficult to treat, and have a very poor prognosis. This antitumor activity furthers our excitement in our ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial studying the Bria-IMT regimen in advanced breast cancer," stated Dr. William Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

"The CNS tumor reductions demonstrated in five of seven advanced breast cancer patients are particularly compelling given the history of unsuccessful treatment of CNS metastases in this patient population," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.

