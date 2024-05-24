News & Insights

BriaCell’s Breakthrough in Advanced Breast Cancer

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has reported significant advancements in treating advanced metastatic breast cancer with its novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, evidenced by a doubling in median progression-free survival to 4.1 months for ADC-resistant patients and an 83% intracranial objective response rate at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting. The Phase 2 study results show a 55% clinical benefit rate across various patient groups, suggesting a potential game-changing therapy for those with limited treatment options.

