BriaCell Therapeutics Reports Preliminary Survival Benefit Data In Bria-IMT Regimen

December 20, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCT.V) Wednesday announced unprecedented preliminary survival and clinical benefit data in a new subset of advanced breast cancer patients treated with its Bria-IMT regimen.

The company said an ongoing Phase 2 study data was recorded in patients who have developed resistance to and failed to respond to Antibody-Drug Conjugates or ADC. The trial had analyzed 23 advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who failed prior treatments with ADCs.

The trial noticed exceeding overall survival data for BriaCell's combination regimen with that of similar studies. Progression-Free Survival was similar to or better than the last regimen in 40 percent of the patients and the disease control rate was 40 percent.

