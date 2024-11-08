BriaCell reports preclinical data of personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics reports preclinical data showing strong anti-cancer activity of its next generation, personalized, off-the-shelf, cell-based breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies, Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+, respectively, during a poster session at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 39th Annual Meeting, held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, TX. Bria-OTS+ is an Off-The-Shelf cell-based personalized immunotherapy platform for cancer. First generation Bria-OTS immunotherapy is HLA matched to individual patients and expresses a variety of cancer-related antigens, including Tumor-Associated Antigens and Post-Translational Modifications. Bria-OTS+ further expresses multiple immune activating cytokines and co-stimulatory molecules in addition to immune boosting granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. The Bria-OTS+ platform technology includes both Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+, expansions of the Bria-OTS program. Title: Bria-OTS+: A Cellular Cancer Vaccine Platform Targeting Innate and Adaptive Immunity: Results: Both Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ activated key components of the innate immune system, the body’s first line of defense against cancer, including Natural Killer cells and NKT cells in preclinical cancer models. Activation of the innate immune system by Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ was mediated by CD86, IL-12, NKG2D and inhibited by HLA class I molecules. Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ both effectively activated immune cells to destroy breast cancer and prostate cancer cells in a pre-clinical cancer model. Both Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ activated key adaptive immune responses demonstrating immunological memory and suggesting potent and durable anti-cancer effects in cancer patients Conclusion: The characteristics of the next generation Bria-OTS+ immunotherapy platform include the following: Engages multiple facets of the adaptive immune response. Activates components of the innate immune system. Specifically activates Natural Killer cells to offset cancer immune escape caused by the loss of human leukocyte antigens. Designed for both personalized and ready-to-use therapy with long-term stability. Simplified intradermal administration. Targeted mechanism of action expected drive high efficacy with a favorable side effect profile. BriaCell is currently conducting its Phase 1/2 Study of Bria-OTS, also known as Bria-BRES(TM), in metastatic breast cancer. This is a bucket trial with other cancer indications expected to be added soon. The next generation is expected to enter the clinic in 1H2025 starting with Bria-PROS+ for prostate cancer.

