BioTech

BriaCell Prices $4.7 Million Offering Of Shares; Stock Down

June 01, 2026 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, priced its public offering of 1.45 million shares at $3.25 per share.

The total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.7 million, and the offering is expected to close on June 2, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and advancing its business objectives.

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

BCTX has traded between $2.98 and $36.90 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $3.64, up 1.68%.

In the overnight market, BCTX is down 12.64% at $3.18.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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