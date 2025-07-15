BriaCell Prices $15 Mln Public Offering To Fund Operations And Growth Initiatives

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on cancer immunotherapies, has priced a best-efforts public offering of 12 million units at $1.25 per unit, aiming to raise $15 million in gross proceeds.

Each unit includes one common share (or a pre-funded warrant) and one warrant exercisable at $1.50 per share, valid for five years. Units must be purchased together, though securities will be issued separately.

The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2025, pending standard closing conditions. Proceeds will support general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and the advancement of BriaCell's business strategy.

The offering does not involve a Canadian prospectus, with BriaCell relying on a TSX exemption for dual-listed companies. ThinkEquity is serving as the sole placement agent, and the offering is being conducted under an effective SEC registration statement. Final prospectus details will be available on the SEC's website.

Tuesday, BCTX closed at $0.772, down 61.78%, and rose after hours to $0.85, gaining 10.10% on the NasdaqCM.

