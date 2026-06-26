BriaCell Partners With Uneedle To Support Scalable Microneedle Delivery Of Bria-IMT

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Uneedle, a Netherlands-based microneedle-based drug-delivery company, to support the continued use and commercial readiness of Uneedle's proprietary microneedle technology for administering Bria-IMT, the company's lead Phase 3 candidate for metastatic breast cancer.

The agreement is designed to ensure scalable production of Uneedle's microneedle devices for potential commercial use, contingent on regulatory approval of Bria-IMT in relevant jurisdictions. The technology is already being used in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Bria-IMT in advanced metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell said Uneedle's intradermal microneedle system is intended to support faster, more convenient administration while improving the treatment experience for both patients and providers.

"Uneedle's microneedle technology is already being used in our pivotal Phase 3 study, and we believe this approach may support faster, more convenient administration and a more patient-friendly treatment experience," said William V. Williams, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of BriaCell.

Uneedle CEO Jeroen Wissink added that precision and consistency in intradermal drug delivery are key attributes for therapies administered into the skin, noting the company's commitment to supporting Bria-IMT ahead of potential commercialization.

The company implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on August 25, 2025.

BCTX closed Thursday's trading at $2.97, down 3.57%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $2.86, up 3.70%.

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