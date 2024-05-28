BriaCell Partners with BeiGene on Innovative Cancer Therapy

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has entered a partnership with BeiGene to evaluate a new immunotherapy, Bria-OTS™, in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, targeting advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have undergone extensive prior treatments. The therapy aims to build on the success of BriaCell’s Bria-IMT™, offering potential improvements in survival and clinical outcomes for patients resistant to other treatments. The collaborative study will initially focus on breast cancer and may expand to include prostate and other cancer types.

