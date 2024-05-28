News & Insights

Stocks
BCTX

BriaCell Partners with BeiGene on Innovative Cancer Therapy

May 28, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has entered a partnership with BeiGene to evaluate a new immunotherapy, Bria-OTS™, in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, targeting advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have undergone extensive prior treatments. The therapy aims to build on the success of BriaCell’s Bria-IMT™, offering potential improvements in survival and clinical outcomes for patients resistant to other treatments. The collaborative study will initially focus on breast cancer and may expand to include prostate and other cancer types.

For further insights into TSE:BCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.