BriaCell to highlight OS, clinical benefit data of Bria-IMT in MBC patients

November 26, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics will be highlighting its overall survival and clinical benefit data in metastatic breast cancer patients including those with CNS metastasis who were treated with the Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor combination in its “Spotlight” poster presentation session, at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium held at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX. Abstract Summary: 54 patients were enrolled with 22 patients in phase 1 and 32 patients in phase 2. 11 patients were treated with pembrolizumab and 44 patients with retifanlimab. The Bria-IMT combination regimen was well tolerated. The Bria-IMT regimen demonstrated promising results across all subtypes of breast cancer with favorable safety profiles. Patients receiving the pivotal Phase 3 Bria-IMT combination regimen showed significantly higher median overall survival, an objective response rateof 9.5% and a clinical benefit rate of 55%. Final median overall survival calculation for the Phase 2 study is pending, as many patients remain alive. Among 36 patients with post-dose cancer-associated circulating tumor cell data, patients with post-dose CTC count less than 5 had a significantly better OS compared with a CTC count greater than 5. Patients with positive delayed type hypersensitivity, an inflammatory marker to measure the response to Bria-IMT immunization, had significantly better OS.

