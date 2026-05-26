BriaCell Gains Sixth Position DSMB Recommendation For Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has issued its sixth consecutive positive recommendation for the company's pivotal Phase 3 Bria-ABC study in metastatic breast cancer.

The DSMB review found no safety concerns and advised that the trial continue without modifications. The study, evaluating Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, is being conducted under FDA Fast Track designation, underscoring the significant unmet medical need in metastatic breast cancer.

CEO and President Dr. William V. Williams described the milestone as "another step forward" in advancing BriaCell's immunotherapy approach for patients with urgent unmet needs.

BriaCell's program highlights the favorable safety and tolerability profile of its therapy, with DSMB meetings held quarterly to ensure ongoing oversight.

BCTX has traded between $2.98 and $36.90 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 22, 2026) at $3.49, down 6.18%. In pre-market trading Tuesday the stock is trading at $3.34, down 4.30%.

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