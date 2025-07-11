Markets
BriaCell: Bria-IMT Regimen Outperforms Established Benchmarks In Phase 2 Study

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) announced updated Phase 2 survival data for its immunotherapy candidate, Bria-IMT, in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. The company said data showed a meaningful survival advantage in heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer patient subtypes. In Triple negative breast cancer: median overall survival was 13.9 months vs. 11.8 months for antibody drug conjugate Trodelvy and 6.9 months single agent chemotherapy data. In Hormone receptor positive: median overall survival was 17.3 months vs. 14.4 months for Trodelvy and 11.2 months in single agent chemotherapy data.

William V. Williams, BriaCells CEO, said: "BriaCell's patients had failed a median of six prior therapies, underscoring the potential clinical impact of our immunotherapy. We look forward to validating these findings in our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with overall survival as its primary endpoint."

