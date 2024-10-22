BriaCell announces survival data from Phase 2 metastatic breast cancer study

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics announces new survival data, outperforming patients, and survival rates in its Phase 2 metastatic breast cancer study. In BriaCell’s Phase 2 clinical study, patients treated with the same Bria-IMT regimen formulation being used in the ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial experienced a one-year survival rate of 55%. This rate exceeds the survival data of the current standard of care for similar patients. Notably, 4 of 13 patients recruited in 2022 remain in survival follow-up as well, including: Patient 01-009: Overall survival of 25 months has been reported in a patient who had failed 6 prior treatments prior to the BriaCell regimen. Stable disease and lymph node shrinkage has been recorded during 13 cycles of therapy. Patient 07-001: OS of 24 months. She had stable disease and received 8 cycles of BriaCell’s therapy. Patient 16-003: OS of 15 months and received 8 cycles of therapy with stable disease. Prior to the BriaCell regimen, she had 7 lines of therapy, which included the progression of disease while on the antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu. Patient 11-018: OS of 14 months. This previously-reported responder with 100% resolution of her brain metastasis has recently completed her 19th cycle of therapy. The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients who received the Bria-IMT regimen plus checkpoint inhibitor. Of these 54 patients, 37 were treated with the formulation currently being used in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer. Final median overall survival calculation for the Phase 2 study is pending, as many patients remain alive. No Bria-IMT related discontinuations have been reported to date.

