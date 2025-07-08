BioTech
BriaCell Announces 52% One-Year Survival Rate In Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

July 08, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), Tuesday announced updated survival data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study in patients with metastatic breast cancer, indicating Bria-IMT's potential to improve survival and tolerability for late-stage patients.

The study, involving 25 patients, achieved a 52 percent one-year survival rate. Meanwhile, eleven of these patients remain alive as of recent contact, including one patient at 38.3 months and another at 30.3 months.

The company noted survival benefit in heavily pre-treated patients, including those who failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates.

Additionally, no treatment discontinuations attributed to Bria-IMT were reported.

