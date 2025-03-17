BRFS vs. CELH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Food - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of BRF (BRFS) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

BRF and Celsius Holdings Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that BRFS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BRFS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.31, while CELH has a forward P/E of 28.39. We also note that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84.

Another notable valuation metric for BRFS is its P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CELH has a P/B of 15.91.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BRFS's Value grade of A and CELH's Value grade of D.

BRFS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CELH, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BRFS is the superior option right now.

