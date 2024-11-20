BRFS or KRYAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with BRF (BRFS) and Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

BRF has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kerry Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that BRFS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BRFS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.86, while KRYAY has a forward P/E of 18.80. We also note that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KRYAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91.

Another notable valuation metric for BRFS is its P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KRYAY has a P/B of 2.26.

These metrics, and several others, help BRFS earn a Value grade of A, while KRYAY has been given a Value grade of C.

BRFS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than KRYAY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BRFS is the superior option right now.

