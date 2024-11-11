BRFS Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

BRF BRFS is likely to register growth in top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.90 billion, which indicates a 2.6% increase from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 13 cents per share, indicating an improvement from a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

BRF, which produces and slaughters poultry and pork livestock for the production, processing and sale of fresh meat, meat products, pasta, margarine, pet food and other products, delivered an earnings surprise of 57.1% in the last reported quarter.



BRF’s Upcoming Results: Factors to Consider

BRF has been reaping benefits from its successful transformation strategy, fueling growth across domestic and international markets. The increase in demand for BRF's products, particularly in the processed food categories, has been a key driver of this growth. Ongoing investments in brand development and enhanced commercial execution have also played a significant role in strengthening BRF's market position.



In addition, the company's focus on innovation and the expansion of value-added products is yielding positive results. The implementation of the BRF+ 2.0 program has led to greater operational efficiencies, further boosting profitability and supporting the company's continued growth trajectory. The continuation of these upsides bodes well for the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for BRF

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BRF this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BRF carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -20.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is likely to register growth in top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $235.1 million, which indicates growth of 33.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 11 cents per share. The figure indicates growth of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CAVA delivered an average earnings surprise of 257.7% in the trailing four quarters.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Jack in the Box Inc. JACK has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $357.9 million, which indicates a dip of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s quarterly earnings has moved down by 3 cents over the past 30 days to $1.12 per share. The figure indicates growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s number. JACK delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the trailing four quarters.

